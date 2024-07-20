Hazbin Hotel Creators Lend Their Talents to Weird Al Yankovic

The animators at VivziePop have hit it big with both Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss, with the former becoming one of the most in-demand animated series in North America thanks to its arrival on Amazon. Already confirmed to receive a second season, creator Vivienne Medrano hasn’t been shy about the fact that she would love nothing more than to continue Charlie’s story for many seasons to come. Outside of these two hot properties, VivziePop recently teamed up with none other than prolific parodist Weird Al Yankovic for his latest music video.

In an interview earlier this year, Medrano stated the following regarding Hazbin Hotel’s future, “Oh, man. I mean, the real answer is as many as they’ll give me, forever — forever and ever because there could always be more. But I think based on other shows that I love that I feel had a really good run, Bojack [ Horseman ‘s] my favorite series ever and it got to six, so I’m just gonna go with that as, ‘My favorite show went to six, so six would be cool! ‘ But I feel like whatever is possible to tell the story in, which I roughly know. Who knows? I think anything’s possible right now.”

Weird Al in The Hazbin Hotel

Weird Al Yankovic’s latest music video, “Polkamania”, parodies some major musical artists including Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift. The song also employed the talents of VivziePop in one specific part of the video, showing that the animators can easily animate outside of the supernatural setting. Of course, it’s ironic that this section should be a parody of “Vampire”.

If you haven’t caught the first season of Hazbin Hotel, all the episodes are available to stream on Amazon Prime. Here’s how the surreal animated series describes the story of Charlie and her motley crew, “Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be “checking out” into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the “Radio Demon” reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.”

