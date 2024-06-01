Hazbin Hotel Creator Wants a Whole Bunch of Seasons

Hazbin Hotel has been one of the biggest animated series released in North America in recent history. First starting with a pilot released on YouTube, the series focusing on an underworld locale looking to redeem Hell's residents was picked up by Amazon Video. In a recent interview with creator Vivienne Medrano, the animator has confirmed that she is hoping to have a long and bright future with Charlie and her band of misfits.

In talking with the outlet Collider, Vivienne started the interview by discussing her childhood history with the animation world, "I've always been fascinated with how animal behavior is, so I was thinking about maybe going into zookeeping or animal training, or something like that when I was really little. But, I also loved cartoons, and I would draw constantly. Having ADHD as a child, it was my constant thing of not paying attention and drawing. Very early on, when I would watch the animated movies that I had on at home, the VHSs, we would pause them and I kind of started to notice, 'Oh, this is different.' I knew what drawing was because I was already drawing as a kid, but I kind of started to notice that it was a new drawing every time, and I kind of pieced together what animation was very early on."

(Photo: Amazon)

Hazbin Hotel And Beyond

Medrano then confirmed that she'd love nothing more than to work on the series for as long as possible, "Oh, man. I mean, the real answer is as many as they'll give me, forever — forever and ever because there could always be more. But I think based on other shows that I love that I feel had a really good run, Bojack [ Horseman 's] my favorite series ever and it got to six, so I'm just gonna go with that as, 'My favorite show went to six, so six would be cool! ' But I feel like whatever is possible to tell the story in, which I roughly know. Who knows? I think anything's possible right now."

If you haven't had the chance to check out the first season of Hazbin Hotel, it's currently available to stream on Amazon Prime. Here's how the streaming service describes the raunchy animated series, "Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality."

Via Collider