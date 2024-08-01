Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Will Focus Heavily on Alastor’s Backstory

Of the many characters that were introduced in Hazbin Hotel’s first season, none might have been as powerful as Alastor the Radio Demon. Initially joining Charlie Morningstar’s quest to redeem the denizens of the underworld simply for the entertainment of watching it fail, Alastor’s role changed as new revelations were revealed about heaven and hell. During this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, not only was the cast and creator attending but the show was confirmed for both a season three and a season four. In discussing the upcoming second season, creator Vivienne Medrano confirmed that the Radio Demon’s backstory will be a significant part of the future episodes.

In chatting with Collider, Medrano discussed the Radio Demon’s future role and how long she has had his origin story in her head, “It was a very high priority for me to canonize that backstory because that’s very full circle for me, not only as a storyteller but also just having this character for so long. So, I’m very excited for people to see the legitimately on-screen, canon version of his backstory. I’ve just had it for so long, so I’m very excited for that.”

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Details

While Amazon Prime Video has yet to reveal when we can expect Hazbin Hotel’s second season to arrive, voice actors responsible for the series did recently reveal how many episodes fans can expect. During the San Diego Comic-Con panel for the surreal animated series, voice actor Erika Hennington confirmed that episode seven was the penultimate installment of season two, “This is not a spoiler, but I’ve gotten to see a little bit. I am excited for the penultimate episode, Episode 7. It’s the same reason I liked Episode 7 in Season 1. We’re building, and I just like the tension.”

If you need more incentive to catch the animated series that has become one of the most in-demand in North America, here’s how Amazon describes the Hazbin Hotel, “Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be “checking out” into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the “Radio Demon” reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.”

