Hazbin Hotel Shatters Another Milestone As Fans Await Season 2

Hazbin Hotel hit the ground floor running even before it arrived as a part of Amazon Video’s roster. The underworld animated series is one that garnered tens of millions of views on YouTube with its pilot, and creator Vivienne Medrano is riding high both on Charlie’s story and the spin-off, Helluva Boss. With the streaming service realizing just how big Hazbin Hotel has become, Amazon wasted little time in not just confirming a second season but also a third and a fourth. As fans wait for the underworld hotel residents’ comeback, the series recently smashed through another wild milestone when it comes to its soundtrack.

Earlier this year, we reported that the Hazbin Hotel song, “Poison,” rose to the top of the charts when it came to the series. Garnering over one hundred and fifty million streams on Spotify, the song belted out by the rambunctious Angel Dust clearly has become the biggest tune of the first season. Hot on its heels however is another song in “Loser, Baby,” a tune that brought together Angel Dust and Husk, voiced by Blake Roman and Keith David. With the aforementioned two songs clearing the one hundred million stream mark, it’s time for Lucifer and the Radio Demon to get in on the act.

Hell’s Greatest Dad Clears A Hurdle

Hazbin Hotel’s “Hell’s Greatest Dad” is a duet between the Radio Demon and Lucifer, as they fight for the daughterly affection of Charlie Morningstar. The pair aren’t exactly going to win father of the year in either case, but that isn’t stopping them from attempting to sink their claws into the starry-eyed protagonist. In a new report, it has been confirmed that “Hell’s Greatest Dad” has been streamed over one hundred million times, once again showing just how big Hazbin Hotel’s soundtrack has become in a relatively short amount of time.

Speaking of Alastor the Radio Demon, Hazbin Hotel’s creator has already teased the idea that he will play a much larger role in the animated show’s next season. In a recent interview with outlet Collider, Medrano stated that the grinning demon’s backstory was a major part of season two, “It was a very high priority for me to canonize that backstory because that’s very full circle for me, not only as a storyteller but also just having this character for so long. So, I’m very excited for people to see the legitimately on-screen, canon version of his backstory. I’ve just had it for so long, so I’m very excited for that.”

The Future of the Underworld Abode

As mentioned earlier in this write-up, the popular animated series has three new seasons in the works. Unfortunately, Hazbin Hotel has yet to confirm when we can expect season two to arrive, though many fans are currently under the assumption that its possible we could see it land this year. As it stands, Helluva Boss continues on YouTube, recently bringing its latest season to a close though no word has been revealed yet as to whether or not we’ll see an official crossover from the two beloved show that sprang from the mind of Vivienne Medrano.

