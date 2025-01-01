Hazbin Hotel Has Crowned Its Most Popular Song Thanks to Spotify

Hazbin Hotel has had quite the rise in popularity. Even prior to the animated series’ first season making waves on Amazon Prime Video, the pilot episode of Vivienne Medrano’s world scored tens of millions of views on YouTube. To no one’s surprise, Hazbin Hotel was confirmed for a second season but what came as a surprise is that Amazon renewed the series for seasons three and four. Thanks to the catchy tunes that helped Charlie Morningstar and her fellow hotel denizens become household names, Spotify is seeing some major returns on these songs. While the first season’s soundtrack has been a major one, one song stands above the rest.

While the second season of the hit series has yet to reveal its release date, Medrano has been hinting that herself and the crew are looking to create a far bigger season than the first with season two. In an interview with Collider, the Hazbin Hotel creator broke things down,

“Honestly, it’s just the magnitude of the season. We wanted it to go bigger, and so this season has a lot more action, some really cool, unique challenges, and some songs that are just such fun, diverse genres that are a little bit more visual. We were like, ‘Let’s take this on!’ It feels so big and grand. Also, we knew everybody better, and me, Sam, and Andrew [Standler] have a well-oiled machine in terms of how we work together. I don’t know. I can’t hype it up more than just that it’s gonna be bigger and grander, and there is a lot more action, which, personally, I like action.”

Hazbin Hotel’s Best Song is Poison

Of the many supernatural characters that have become a part of the Hazbin Hotel, there’s just something about Angel Dust that has made him a standout. While the adult film star of the underworld is far from an angel, he was one of the first to see the value in Charlie Morningstar’s project to redeem the denizens of hell. While he wasn’t completely redeemed in the first season, viewers could definitely see that he was beginning to change from his past life.

“Poison” is arguably the biggest song for Angel Dust from the first season of the surreal animated season and Spotify has proven this fact. The tune is currently over 150 million streams on the streaming platform, making it the biggest song from season one. If you haven’t had the chance to check out Angel Dust’s magnum opus, you can watch it below:

