Here's Why HBO Max Removed Classic Shows Like Looney Tunes

The purge continues over at HBO Max, and it goes without saying fans are not pleased. The streaming service has been under close watch since it cut a slew of animated titles and children's programs in an unprecedented sweep. Now, 2023 is carrying on the trend, and a new report has gone live about why HBO Max just gutted some classics like Looney Tunes.

The update comes from Variety as the trade learned from sources the decision all came down to expired licensing. A person knowledgeable about the situation said seasons of Looney Tunes and The Flintstones were removed from HBO Max on December 31st as their streaming licenses expired ahead of 2023. HBO Max "decided not to renew them", and the source went on to say the Looney Tunes shorts that got removed will not be returned to HBO Max.

As you can imagine, this sudden push took fans by surprise, and it is hard to imagine HBO Max taking down a title like Looney Tunes. After all, Looney Tunes is considered one of the media's best-animated IPs to date. Following its debut under Warner Bros. in 1930, Looney Tunes has gone on to inspire an enduring legacy that covers everything from films to theme parks and more. The fact that hundreds of Looney Tunes episodes could be taken from Warner Bros. Discovery's own streaming service is wild, and it marks another baffling case of catalog revision.

After all, HBO Max has parted with plenty of beloved titles whether they are live-action or animated. No project is safe from the axe as everything from Owl House to Westworld and Final Space has been booted from HBO Max since its launch. And now, it seems some of television's classic IPs are joining the list.

