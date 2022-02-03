Adult Swim Will Celebrate Black History Month with New Marathons

Adult Swim is one of the best programs on television, and its late-night series have become staples for fans around the world. The block carries shows for fans in every lane, and Adult Swim values shocking humor as much as it does grounded discourse. So in honor of Black History Month, Adult Swim is showing out several of its best series from black creators with some special marathons.

The news went live as netizens discovered several schedules for Adult Swim this month. As it turns out, Black History Month is being celebrated by the program with help from some of its best shows. The Eric Andre Show, Lazor Wulf, Loiter Squad, and The Boondocks are all hosting marathons in February to celebrate black creators and performers.

The first marathon will go down on February 4th as The Eric Andre Show will begin its marathon at 11:00 PM EST. The show will air until 2:00 AM the following morning, so fans can pencil in this marathon if they’d like to catch up on the show. This marathon will be followed by Lazor Wulf on February 11th. The animated series earned its spot this month given its diverse cast and crew. Henry Bonsu created the hit series, and Lazor Wulf stars actors such as Quinta Brunson, Andre Pascoe, Big E, and more.

The final two series slated for marathons are Loiter Squad and The Boondocks. The former will get its moment on February 18 before The Boondocks binges episodes on February 25. Fans are hoping the final Black History Month marathon will drop some special information on The Boondocks as well. Not long ago, it was announced the animated series is being rebooted, but few details have been shared since. There would be no better time to update fans than later this month, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed for an announcement!

