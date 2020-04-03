Hellboy Creator Honors Kaiju with Godzilla Sketch

Mike Mignola, the creator of Hellboy, has decided that during this time of the Corona Virus Pandemic, he would create a series of sketches to help donate to the World Central Kitchen Charity and in doing so, has ventured into the world of kaiju with a sketch of the king of the monsters himself, Godzilla! Mignola has done a number of sketches from the world of comics and even other kaiju universes with the Ultraman series. Having a long career in the world of comic books, it’s fantastic to see the creator of Hellboy lend his talents to other fictional powerhouses.

2020 will hopefully be a big year for the king of the monsters as his next movie, Godzilla Vs Kong, is slated to release this year that will pit the larger than life ape of Skull Island against the lizard monarch. With many films being postponed to later this year, or to 2021 in some cases, we’re crossing our fingers that the next installment of the Legendary Pictures Kaiju-verse will still arrive later this year into theaters. With the film hinting that brand new kaiju will also be joining the brawl, it’s sure to be one of the biggest Legendary Pictures to date!

Mike Mignola shared the hilarious sketch of Godzilla wearing a top hat that will be put up for auction as a part of the charity that will be benefiting those affected by the Corona Virus pandemic with the World Central Kitchen looking to provide food to downtrodden citizens around the world:

Top hat Godzilla pic.twitter.com/neRiUMy46p — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) April 1, 2020

Hellboy has had three movies to its name, with the first two being directed by Guillermo Del Toro and starring Ron Perlman. While the reboot of the series with star David Harbour tried to stay closer to the comics, it ultimately wasn’t able to resonate with audiences and bombed at the box office. Luckily, Mike Mignola continues to create in the comic book industry, even with his titular star being dead in the world of the BRPD. Perhaps one day, we’ll get an official crossover between Hellboy and the lizard king himself of Godzilla.

What do you think of this sketch of Godzilla from legendary comic book creator Mike Mignola? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and kaiju!