Hello Kitty and Friends Get a Halloween Collection at Hot Topic

Hello Kitty and Friends Halloween Collection at Hot Topic

Hello Kitty and Friends are ready for Halloween 2024 with a new collection of styles from Hot Topic! The collection includes a hoodie, a skirtall, a vest, sweatpants, and a t-shirt with Sanrio favorites like Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Pochacco, Kuromi, My Melody and more dressed in adorable Halloween costumes.

Below you’ll find more details about the collection, including links where they can be ordered (plus sizes are available). You can find Hot Topic’s entire Sanrio collection right here. Note that Hot Topic also released an Emily the Strange fashion collection today that includes a cat-themed hoodie, romper, and sweatpants. You can find those styles here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hello Kitty And Friends Halloween Split Color-Block Girls Hoodie – See at Hot Topic: “Need something scary cute to wear while you trick-or-treat? Hello Kitty and her friends have you covered! This split color-block hoodie features your Sanrio faves like Cinnamoroll, Pochacco, Kuromi and more dressed up in spooky Halloween costumes. Comes with a split design down the center of the hoodie and varsity stripe details in Halloween colors.”

Hello Kitty And Friends Pumpkin Jogger Sweatpants – See at Hot Topic: “Stay nice and cozy during the fall with these Halloween jogger sweatpants on! Both legs feature your Sanrio faves wearing or posing with pumpkins, like Pochacco, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll and more. Comes with a drawstring waistband, pockets and cinched ankles.”

My Melody & Kuromi Halloween Girls Sweater Vest – See at Hot Topic: “Keep your Halloween wardrobe fun and festive with your favorite Sanrio duo! This cozy knit sweater vest has My Melody and Kuromi embroidered on either side with spooky icons around them. Comes with festive pumpkin buttons down the center.”

My Melody & Kuromi Halloween Skirtall – See at Hot Topic: “It’s always a scary cute time with this duo! Get all dressed up for Halloween with this spooky skirtall, featuring a print of My Melody and Kuromi in the Halloween spirit all around the skirt. Kuromi’s signature skull is embroidered on the front bib with tiny bat wings. There are also adjustable heart buckle straps and bat wing appliqués on the back.”

Hello Kitty And Friends Halloween Costumes Girls Baby Ringer T-Shirt – See at Hot Topic: “Boo! Hello Kitty and her friends are ready to go trick-or-treating with you! This scary cute ringer baby tee features your Sanrio faves like Chococat, Cinnamoroll, Pochacco, Kuromi and more dressed up in spooky Halloween costumes. Comes with orange ringer details.”

Hello Kitty Is Not a Cat

Sanrio’s year long celebration for Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary runs through November 1st 2024. Look for new merch to launch and digital content to be available via Sanrio’s social channels. This is also the year that Sanrio fans were rocked with the news that Hello Kitty is not, in fact, a cat:

In a recent interview with ABC’s Today, anthropologist Christine R. Yano confirmed that Sanrio has shot down the idea that Hello Kitty is an albino feline, “That’s one correction Sanrio made for my script for the show. Hello Kitty is not a cat. She’s a cartoon character. She is a little girl. She is a friend. But she is not a cat. She’s never depicted on all fours. She walks and sits like a two-legged creature. She does have a pet cat of her own, however, and it’s called Charmmy Kitty.”