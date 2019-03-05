‘Hello Kitty’ Movie Adaptation Headed To Hollywood

Hollywood is about to say hello to Hello Kitty! On the heel of projects like Alita: Battle Angel and Detective Pikachu, Hollywood has plans to create an adaptation starring Hello Kitty, and it will be overseen by New Line Cinema.

According to current reports, Hello Kitty is moving forward with production after being optioned back in 2015. New Line Cinema will work with Sanrio, the company behind Hello Kitty, to develop the project.

At this time, there are no details out about the project, but the project will be in English and based on the Hello Kitty property. The yet-titled project will be produced by FlynnPictureCo. and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

This adaptation will mark the first time Sanrio has allowed Hello Kitty to hit the screen with a major studio. The deal will also give New Line Cinema the ability to use other popular characters like Gudetama, My Melody, Little Twin Stars, and other friends of Hello Kitty.

“I am extremely pleased that Hello Kitty and other popular Sanrio characters will be making their Hollywood debut. Hello Kitty has long been a symbol of friendship and we hope this film will only serve to grow that circle of friendship around the world,” Shintaro Tsuji. Sanrio founder, president and CEO, said in a recent statement.

Right now, Beau Flynn is set to produce the film while Wendy Jacobson will executive produce. A search for talent and writers will begin immediately as Hello Kitty tries to nail down a pre-production timeline.

“Hello Kitty has been one of the most beloved characters around the world for the last forty-plus years,” Flynn stressed following the announcement.

“We’re incredibly honored that President Tsuji has entrusted us with the responsibility of bringing her story to the big screen globally for the first time ever, and it’s a dream that we get to do this with our long-term partners at New Line and Warner Bros. With the positive and family-oriented values that Hello Kitty and Sanrio embody, there has never been a better time than now to share her message with the world!”

While this is the first Hollywood outing for Hello Kitty, this is not her first entry into entertainment. As one of Japan’s biggest mascots, Hello Kitty has enjoyed several animated television series, films, and most recently stepped out as a virtual Youtuber in Japan.

So, what do you make of this announcement? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

