Hello Kitty is Aiming to Be the Next Big Youtuber

Hello Kitty may be known as a kawaii icon, but the girl is ready to break into a new career. These days, the Sanrio mascot is ready to bet it all on YouTube, and Hello Kitty just put out her very first video.

Over on YouTube, Hello Kitty opened her official channel and released an intro video to the world. The reel, which stands at 5 minutes long, sees the cat in her home as she talks about her desire to become a Youtuber.

Of course, fans of Hello Kitty are happy to see the girl, but she is far from the first virtual YouTuber. In fact, the trend is a very popular one in Japan and starting to gain fame worldwide. Inspired by the fame of vocaloids such as Hatsune Miku, virtual YouTubers are striking big abroad, and Hello Kitty is ready to ride the wave.

“This is my debut as a YouTuber,” Hello Kitty is heard saying.

“Like, this is my first time, so I’m really nervous. Actually though, I’ve always wanted to see everyone on YouTube like this. I was telling everybody as Sanrio that I wanted to go on YouTube like everybody else.”

And, yes — Hello Kitty gets all the YouTube etiquette down. She even asks fans to subscribe before signing off, and the video doesn’t shy away from annotations when need be.

If you want to know more about Hello Kitty’s life on YouTube, she will updated her channel with content on a yet-known schedule. So, you can enjoy her very first video until some more pop up. And, if fans are really lucky, Saniro may let Hello Kitty do some big-name collaborations with Gudetama down the line.

