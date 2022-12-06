Hell's Paradise Releases First Character Designs

Studio MAPPA is set to have a big 2023 with the final episodes of Attack on Titan bringing the Scout Regiment's journey to a close, Jujutsu Kaisen returning for its second season featuring Yuji Itadori and his fellow students at Jujutsu Tech, and the animation house animating Vinland Saga's return. On top of all these projects, MAPPA is also working on Jigokurako, aka Hell's Paradise, with new character designs for this bloody tale hitting the net before it plans to play a big role at this year's Jump Festa.

Jump Festa remains one of the biggest events in the Shonen universe, with Shueisha taking the opportunity to unveil information about some of their biggest franchises when it comes to both their manga and anime. As it stands, franchises including Naruto, Jujutsu Kaisen, Dragon Ball Super, Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia, One Piece, and Demon Slayer are only a few of the heavy hitters that are set to make some big reveals.

Hell's Character Designs

The Official Twitter Account for Jigokurako released the new character designs for the upcoming series that might be one of the more violent anime to hit the small screen in 2023:

If you haven't had the opportunity to learn more about Hell's Paradise, the series is set to arrive on Crunchyroll next year, with the streaming service releasing an official description of Gabimaru's story as he fights humans and monsters alike:

"The Edo period is nearing its end. Gabimaru, a shinobi formerly known as the strongest in Iwagakure who is now a death row convict, is told that he will be acquitted and set free if he can bring back the Elixir of Life from an island that is rumored to be the Buddhist pure land Sukhavati. In hopes of reuniting with his beloved wife, Gabimaru heads to the island along with the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri. Upon arriving there, they encounter other death row convicts in search of the Elixir of Life... as well as a host of unknown creatures, eerie manmade statues, and the hermits who rule the island. Can Gabimaru find the Elixir of Life on this mysterious island and make it back home alive?"

Which anime from MAPPA are you most looking forward to seeing in 2023? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Hell's Paradise.