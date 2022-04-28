Hell's Paradise Creator Shares Special Spy x Family Tribute Art

✖

Spy x Family is making a name for itself as one of this year's top anime, and of course, fans all over the world are raving about it. It seems several manga creators are also enamored with the Forger family these days. And thanks to a new sketch, fans know the creator of Hell's Paradise is one of those supporters!

The artwork went live over in Japan today all thanks to Yuji Kaku. The artist, who oversees Hell's Paradise as well as Ayashimon, released the piece for fans online. As you can see below, Kaku's signature style suits the spy series pretty perfectly, and we definitely would not say no to an official collaboration should one come up.

SPY x FAMILY Illustration by Yuji Kaku, mangaka of Hell's Paradise and Ayashimon! pic.twitter.com/BQ1t6iZJGL — SPY x FAMILY🔎 (@SpyFamilyManga) April 27, 2022

After all, Kaku's style has Loid looking fierce as ever, and his blank expression looks like it was ripped from the manga. Anya looks too cute for words as expected, and when it comes to Yor, the assassin looks sweet given the timid smile across her lips.

Clearly, Kaku's sharp style works for Spy x Family here, and fans are eager to see how their own work translates to the small screen. After all, Hell's Paradise is being adapted into an anime right now. The show has yet to debut, but Studio MAPPA confirmed it has optioned the series. As for the manga, Kaku began Hell's Paradise back in January 2018, and its run completed last year. For more details, you can find its official synopsis below:

"Gabimaru the Hollow is one of the most vicious ninja assassins ever to come out of the village of Iwagakure. He's ruthlessly efficient, but a betrayal results in him being handed a death sentence. There is only one hope: travel to a long-hidden island and recover an elixir that will make the shogun immortal and he will regain his freedom. Failure is not an option-on this island, Heaven and Hell are a hair's breadth away."

What do you think about Kaku's take on Spy x Family? Are you excited for MAPPA to bring Hell's Paradise to the small screen? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.