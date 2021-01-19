Hetalia: World Star Confirms More Returning Cast

✖

Hetalia has a long history with the anime fandom, and that lore is only about to expand this year. After all, the franchise is making its long-awaited return to television with a new show this spring. This means many of your favorite Hetalia heroes are banking on a comeback in 2021, and the new series has confirmed even more returning cast members.

According to a recent report, Hetalia: World Stars will bring back four more returning cast members. Kokoro Tanaka will play Latvia while Takahiro Mizushima resumes work as Finland. As for Sweden and Australia, Keikou Sakai and Keiichiro Asai will revisit the roles.

These actors are just the latest to sign on to the new Hetalia anime. Currently, the list of returning stars includes Daisuke Namikawa as Italy, Hiroki Yasumoto as Germany, Hiroki Takahashi as Japan, Katsuyuki Konishi as America, Noriaki Sugiyama as England, Masaya Onosaka as France, Yasuhiro Takato as Russia, and Yuki Kaida as China.

Hetalia: World Stars is expected to debut on TV sometime this spring. The release window pins the anime to a March or April premiere, so fans can get excited about the comeback. The new TV show marks the first series to go live since its sixth season debuted in 2015. As for the Hetalia: World Stars manga, the series went on hiatus in April 2018 but has plans to resume publication this winter.

