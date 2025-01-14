HIDIVE Is Losing These Three Popular Anime to Start 2025

The anime streaming wars are in full swing. Crunchyroll might be the biggest platform that focuses exclusively on anime, but the likes of Netflix, Hulu, MAX, and other streaming services have been working their way into the anime medium. HIDIVE has been looking to carve out its own place in the wars, as the platform has followed in the footsteps of Crunchyroll by focusing entirely on all things anime. Unfortunately, HIDIVE has shared the fact that three major series are departing the service this month, so if you’re a subscriber you might want to take note and check out said series before they’re no longer available.

HIDIVE first began in 2017, housing several anime series as a result of the fracturing and shuddering of “The Anime Network.” In 2022, HIDIVE was acquired by AMC Networks and expanded its catalogue with each passing year. While the streaming service has closed its platform to several countries outside of the United States in recent years, it’s also managed to get its hands on some big time exclusives. The biggest HIDIVE exclusive is easily Oshi No Ko, the dark idol anime that became a smash hit when it first hit the platform. Alongside this particular anime adaptation, the streaming service also has housed the likes of Call of The Night, Eminence in Shadow, and Akiba Maid Wars.

Bye Bye HIDIVE

In an official press release, HIDIVE confirmed that Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible, Giant Beasts of ARS, and Spy Classroom will be leaving the platform on January 15th. Perhaps the biggest of the three is Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible, a romantic high school story that sees high schooler Junta progressively dared to do wilder things to gain attention thanks to Kubo’s influence.

Spy Classroom arrived early in 2023, following a group of spy school “washouts” who are placed into more dangerous scenarios to prove their worth. Finally, Beasts of ARS sees humanity pit against giant creatures in a fight for survival, holding a premise somewhat similar to Attack on Titan as this anime’s version of humanity searches for the mysteries of their world. Unfortunately, no word has been released as to if these series will find a new home in the streaming wars or if this might be your last chance to check them out.

