NSFW ‘High School DxD Hero’ Clip Shows Why Its Dub Is Perfectly Hilarious

When it comes to ecchi, you never know what you are in for. The anime fandom has lots of conflicting opinions about the risque genre, and High School DxD is never far from that debate. Still, even the biggest ecchi haters will admit the show’s English dub is something of a comedic goldmine.

Don’t believe it? Well, maybe its time you check out the video below and sampled what the show’s latest season has to offer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you didn’t know, High School DxD went live with its fourth season this April. The new series is a handful of episodes in, and a few of them have already been dubbed. So, one fan decided to compile the funniest dubbed moment of High School DxD Hero into a short reel that will make you laugh and blush in equal measure.

As you can see above, High School DxD Hero leans into all the things that make it lewd. There is constant chatter about fondling, absurd jiggle physics, and every sort of kink under the sun. Really, nothing is off limits to Issei and his cleavage connaisseur status.

So, yeah — you probably don’t want to watch this video at work. Or near polite company. Maybe it’s best to keep this comedy reel to the bedroom for now.

Loving the dub? Well, you can put a name to your favorite actor on the show if you’d like. Funimation is simuldubbing the new season for fans, and its cast list has already been released. The English dub stars Josh Grelle as Issei Hyodo, Jamie Marchi as Rias Gremory, Kelly Angel as Akeno Himejima Jad Saxton as Koneko Tojo, Alison Viktorin as Gasper Vladi, Sean O’Connor as Yuto Kiba and Lauren Landa as Xenovia Quarta.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

Based off a series of light novels by Ichiei Ishibumi with illustrations provided by Miyama-Zero, the series began serialization in 2008 as part of Fujimi Shobo’s Dragon Magazine. The series has since been collected into 22 volumes, and has spawned a manga adaptation as well. The manga has been handled by Hiroji Mishima starting in 2010, and has 22 volumes currently available as of 2006. The series has since spawned three anime series before, and were all licensed for an English language release by Funimation running from 2012 to 2015 in various intervals with the latest iteration of the series premiering later in 2018.

How do you think this show’s English dub ranks? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!