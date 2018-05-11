‘High School DxD’s Latest Episode Was Just As NSFW As Ever

After getting used to the new art style from the new production studio Passione, fans have fallen in love with High School DxD‘s fourth season. This is especially true as each new episode provides many NSFW highlights the series is famous for.

Episode four of the series started the fight between Issei’s small Kyoto group and the mysterious Hero faction, and this hilariously leads to Issei exploring his powers of perversion even further.

Episode four’s eye-catchers follow up on a bit of exploration last week at they focus on Rossweisse, who’s experiencing a bit of character growth this arc (you can find the very NSFW images at this link). She even has a particularly standout moment in both character personality and strength when she arrives to the fight drunk.

As you can see in this gif, Rossweisse provides a different kind of fanservice. Although it’s more safe for work than the series’ typical service, it’s definitely a welcome change of pace from the norm.

The latest episode focuses more on action than fan service, which is a good move for the series’ arcs which usually kick up around four episodes in. Still, it manages to hilariously use Issei’s more evolved “Booblingual” to make an action scene more NSFW (which you can see at the link here).

High School DxD Hero originally premiered April 10, is scheduled to run for 13 episodes, and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation as well. The English dub cast of the series includes the returning Josh Grelle as Issei Hyodo, Jamie Marchi as Rias Gremory, Kelly Angel as Akeno Himejima Jad Saxton as Koneko Tojo, Alison Viktorin as Gasper Vladi, Sean O’Connor as Yuto Kiba and Lauren Landa as Xenovia Quarta.

Yoshifuma Sueda (Rail Wars!, MAOYU) is directing the series for producer Passione (Rail Wars!, Hinako Note). Kenji Konuta (Blood Lad, Servamp) is composing the music for the series, and Mokoto Uno (The Qwasar of Stigmata, Rail Wars!, and Love Hina) will be designing the characters of the series. Minami will be performing the opening theme “Switch,” and the ending theme, “Motenai Kuseni” will be performed by Tapimiru.

The fourth season also features the returning Japanese voice cast of Yuki Kaji as Issei Hyoudou, Yoko Hikasa as Rias Gremory, Azumi Asakura as Asia Argento, Shizuka Ito as Akeno Himejima, Ayana Taketatsu as Koneko Toujou, Kenji Nojima as Yuto Kiba, Risa Taneda as Xenovia, Maaya Uchida as Irina Shido, Ayane Sakura as Gasper Vlady, Ai Kakuma as Roseweisse, Rikiya Koyama as Azazel, Ryota Ohsaka as Vali, Yuichi Nakamura as Sairaorg Bael, and new cast members Sora Tokui as Kuno, and Kousuke Toriumi as Soso.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.