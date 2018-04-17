Watch ‘High School DxD Hero’s Opening, Ending Here

High School DxD‘s fourth season has officially kicked off with its second episode, and now that it’s done getting fans acquainted with the new series canon, it’s time to start the series proper.

This means that High School DxD Hero has officially unveiled its eye-popping opening and ending themes for the season. The opening theme, which is found in the video above, is “Switch” as performed by Minami, and the ending theme, “Motenai Kuseni” is performed by Tapimiru and can be found in the video below:

High School DxD Hero premiered April 10, and is scheduled to run for 13 episodes. The fourth season also features the returning cast of Yuki Kaji as Issei Hyoudou, Yoko Hikasa as Rias Gremory, Azumi Asakura as Asia Argento, Shizuka Ito as Akeno Himejima, Ayana Taketatsu as Koneko Toujou, Kenji Nojima as Yuto Kiba, Risa Taneda as Xenovia, Maaya Uchida as Irina Shido, Ayane Sakura as Gasper Vlady, Ai Kakuma as Roseweisse, Rikiya Koyama as Azazel, Ryota Ohsaka as Vali, Yuichi Nakamura as Sairaorg Bael, and new cast members Sora Tokui as Kuno, and Kousuke Toriumi as Soso.

Yoshifuma Sueda (Rail Wars!, MAOYU) is directing the series for producer Passione (Rail Wars!, Hinako Note). Kenji Konuta (Blood Lad, Servamp) is composing the music for the series, and Mokoto Uno (The Qwasar of Stigmata, Rail Wars!, and Love Hina) will be designing the characters of the series. Minami will be performing the opening theme “Switch,” and the ending theme, “Motenai Kuseni” will be performed by Tapimiru.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

Based off a series of light novels by Ichiei Ishibumi with illustrations provided by Miyama-Zero, the series began serialization in 2008 as part of Fujimi Shobo’s Dragon Magazine. The series has since been collected into 22 volumes, and has spawned a manga adaptation as well. The manga has been handled by Hiroji Mishima starting in 2010, and has 22 volumes currently available as of 2006. The series has since spawned three anime series before, and were all licensed for an English language release by Funimation running from 2012 to 2015 in various intervals with the latest iteration of the series premiering later in 2018.