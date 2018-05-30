‘High School DxD Hero’ Reveals Busty New Poster

Are you caught up with High School DxD Hero? The long-awaited season made its debut back in April, and the ecchi series is looking to get you up to date before its next half kicks off. So, what better way to entice fans than to give them a new poster?

Over on Twitter, the page for High School DxD Hero gave fans such a glorious gift today. As you can see below, the new poster shows Rias Grimory rocking her usual lewd look, but she is not alone up there.

No, Issei and the next heir of the Bael Clan can be seen chilling in the background.

As you can see, the poster was made to tease the big confrontation between Issei and Sairaorg Bael. The two men are seen glaring at one another as they stand face to face. Issei looks just a bit out of his league, but Sairaorg looks just as taken aback.

And Rias? Well, she looks ready to give Issei all the energy he needs. So, you know, he can cop a feel of her bouncing breasts when need be. After all, this is an ecchi series.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

Based off a series of light novels by Ichiei Ishibumi with illustrations provided by Miyama-Zero, the series began serialization in 2008 as part of Fujimi Shobo’s Dragon Magazine. The series has since been collected into 22 volumes, and has spawned a manga adaptation as well. The manga has been handled by Hiroji Mishima starting in 2010, and has 22 volumes currently available as of 2006. The series has since spawned three anime series before, and were all licensed for an English language release by Funimation running from 2012 to 2015 in various intervals with the latest iteration of the series premiering later in 2018.

