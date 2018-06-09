‘High School DxD’ Expands NSFW Poster With Eye-Popping Addition

Despite High School DxD entering its fourth season, the series is still finding new ways to push the boundaries of how much fan service it offers loyal fans. Just when you think you’ve seen all the ways this series can present its buxom characters, it surprises with something else.

After releasing an already alluring visual of Rias Gremory in a scandalous bathing suit, the series has one-upped itself by adding an equally scandalous visual of one of the newest additions, Kunou.

Kunou was introduced during the recently wrapped Kyoto arc of High School DxD Hero, and was a young youkai who turned to Issei to rescue her kidnapped mother. After the battle was all said and done, and her mother was saved, Kunou seemed to have developed affections for Issei as she said her goodbyes. Her mother was more of a point of fan service in the anime, so this visual will be more drawing to fans of Kuno specifically.

It’s not surprising that the series would continue to push the envelope as it recently went the extra mile in the anime as well. Rias and Issei got as far as they have ever gotten in their relationship, but are also experiencing emotional troubles to balance it all out. Though you can be sure fans will be keeping their eyes glued to their screens for the rest of the season for many reasons.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

High School DxD Hero originally premiered April 10, is scheduled to run for 13 episodes, and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation as well. The English dub cast of the series includes the returning Josh Grelle as Issei Hyodo, Jamie Marchi as Rias Gremory, Kelly Angel as Akeno Himejima Jad Saxton as Koneko Tojo, Alison Viktorin as Gasper Vladi, Sean O’Connor as Yuto Kiba and Lauren Landa as Xenovia Quarta.

Yoshifuma Sueda (Rail Wars!, MAOYU) is directing the series for producer Passione (Rail Wars!, Hinako Note). Kenji Konuta (Blood Lad, Servamp) is composing the music for the series, and Mokoto Uno (The Qwasar of Stigmata, Rail Wars!, and Love Hina) will be designing the characters of the series. Minami is performing the opening theme “Switch,” and the ending theme, “Motenai Kuseni” is performed by Tapimiru.