‘High School DxD’ Reveals New Character Designs

There is less than a month left until High School DxD returns, and fans are ready to see it make a comeback. The ecchi-friendly series has a lot to cover when it returns, and a slew of characters will reintroduces themselves to fans when it does. So, you can see why the Internet is happy to see High School DxD release some new character designs.

Unfortunately, the bubbly artwork is not impressing everyone.

Recently, Passione shared a brand-new poster for season four as well as character designs for High School DxD. You can find the individual designs below as its lineup highlights characters Issei, Xenovia, Rose, and more.

The character profile section from the “High School DxD Hero” S4 anime website has also been updated https://t.co/k6yZEDwCmRhttps://t.co/pDHSRJZYJH pic.twitter.com/qHsV5UY7ZK — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) March 9, 2018

Compared to previous seasons, the artwork for High School DxD looks softer than usual. The action-adventure series has posted an array of designs, but fans tend to prefer its edgier aesthetics. Makoto Uno was put in charge of the fourth season’s designs, and his work on Seikon no Qwaser has given hope to plenty of fans. While some may push back against this new art style, others are embracing it as a new start. So, audiences will have to come down with their final say once High School DxD returns on April 10.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

Based off a series of light novels by Ichiei Ishibumi with illustrations provided by Miyama-Zero, the series began serialization in 2008 as part of Fujimi Shobo’s Dragon Magazine. The series has since been collected into 22 volumes, and has spawned a manga adaptation as well. The manga has been handled by Hiroji Mishima starting in 2010, and has 22 volumes currently available as of 2006. The series has since spawned three anime series before, and were all licensed for an English language release by Funimation running from 2012 to 2015 in various intervals with the latest iteration of the series premiering later in 2018.

