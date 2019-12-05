ComicBook.com’s Holiday Gift Guide for Anime Collectibles and Apparel

When it comes to holiday gifts, there is something out there for everyone on your list. From sports to television and even cooking, the Internet has something for sale that will send your loved ones into a tizzy. But if you are struggling to come up with something for the anime lover in your life, do not fret! ComicBook.com is here to give you a helping holiday hand.

As you can find in the slides below, ComicBook.com’s Anime team has come together to pick out some of our favorite anime collectibles from the past year. You’ll find some apparel options as well if you are more into wearing your fandom around town, but it will be up to you to choose what you’re willing to buy.

Of course, there are more anime goodies out there than we can count. The picks below are a simple sample of what our editorial team would love to get this holiday season. If none of the options speak to you, then we can direct you to some of the best places to find anime collectibles and apparel. Sites like Funimation and Crunchyroll are great places to pick up exclusive or niche items. And if ease is all that matters, then online stores like Hot Topic, BoxLunch, and Amazon have your back!

What anime goodies do you have on your holiday wish list this year? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Z Wireless Lamp

If Dragon Ball lights up your life, then you can let it do the same for your home! This wireless lamp brings the four-star Dragon Ball to your home. The portable LED lamp will give fans a shot of nostalgia without breaking the bank. It even has a rechargeable battery that plugs in via micro USB cable, so you won’t be left in the dark.

Where to Buy: Crunchyroll

Retail Price: $39.99

Funko Pops for Yu Yu Hakusho

It has been quite some time since Yu Yu Hakusho hit up fans with new episode, but the franchise did make a brief comeback this year. A set of new OVAs dropped, so it would be a great time to dive into some Yu Yu Hakusho collectibles. Funimation has the exclusive Hiei figure while Hot Topic will complete your collection with Kurama. As someone who has both of these figures, I can safely say these ghostly heroes will make a great gift for any fan of Yu Yu Hakusho.

Where to Buy: Funimation, Hot Topic

Retail Price: $12.99, $12.50

My Hero Academia: ‘Go Beyond’ Plus Size Shirt

My Hero Academia is one of the hottest anime series out these days, and that means there’s lots of merch out there. If you are looking to wear your fandom, then Hot Topic will keep you warm in these plus-size My Hero Academia leggings. The polyester-spandex piece features print of the anime’s heroes in chibi form, so you can take Todoroki into town with you! Just, be sure to avoid Endeavor unless you want a fight to break out!

Where to Buy: Hot Topic

Retail Price: $29.90

Dragon Ball Satin Bomber Jacket

If you are looking to stay warm this winter, why not let Goku help you out? Funimation and Toei Animation teamed up to create the Saiyan a satin-finish bomber jacket. The Dragon Ball-inspired piece features a plush interior and blue hood. You can currently pick up the cozy piece at Hot Topic and then feel its power surge through you upon purchase!

Where to Buy: Hot Topic

Retail Price: $74.90

Chrome Funko Pops of Goku and Vegeta

If you are a fan of Funko figures, there is a good chance you like to nab exclusive Pops of your favorite characters. For anyone who adores Goku and Vegeta, the pair have exclusive chrome figures available at Funimation. The Dragon Ball Pops are coated in a reflective silver finish that suits the Saiyans. Vegeta can be seen with his arms crossed with Goku’s figure captures him as a kid upon Nimbus.

Where to Buy: Funimation (Goku), Funimation (Vegeta)

Retail Price: $29.99

Pokemon Eevee Pillow and Blanket Set

If you are looking to get a gift for one of your sleepier loved ones, then Pokemon has your back. The franchise has tons of merchandise out there, but Hot Topic went a step above with its nap kit. The store has stocked a pillow-and-blanket bundle that features favorite Pokemon like Eevee, Pikachu, Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur. So if you want to sleep alongside Kanto’s starters, you can now!

Where to Buy: Hot Topic

Retail Price: $39.90

Exclusive Naruto ‘Akatsuki’ Shirt

If Naruto is more your style, then you know the Akatsuki have something sweet for you to wear. Whether or not you dug the rogue ninja group, it is impossible to deny their style. Thanks to Crunchyroll, the company has designed a exclusive long-sleeve shirt based on the organization. The black top features the infamous red Akatsuki cloud with outlines of the villains on the back for good measure.

Where to Buy: Crunchyroll

Retail Price: $29.99

One Piece Grandist Figure of Luffy

Do you like One Piece? Or do you know someone who would like a piece of Gol D. Roger’s treasure? We may not have access to the pirate’s riches, but we can direct you to one of the best figures of Monkey D. Luffy out there. BoxLunch has stocked a Banpresto Grandista figure of the Straw Hat captain that is as classic as it is covetable.

Where to Buy: BoxLunch

Retail Price: $55.90

Yami Yugi Nendoroid

If you have graduated from Funko figures, it is time you learned about the world of Nendoroids. The Japanese brand is known for creating chibi figures with lots of customizable expressions. Dozens of anime series have been tackled by Nendoroid, and Yu-Gi-Oh is one of them. In fact, Yami Yugi’s figure is one of the best out there, so you can nab one of these figures for the holidays if you’d like!

Where to Buy: Hot Topic

Retail Price: $52.90

Hunter x Hunter Plush of Gon

If all else fails, there is one anime goodie any Shonen fan would love to call their own. Thanks to Crunchyroll, a stock of HunterxHunter figures of Non have gone live. The adorable plush captures Got moments before he transforms into his burly state. And at 13″ tall, you can bet this figure will impress any aspiring Hunter out there!

Where to Buy: Crunchyroll

Retail Price: $22.90