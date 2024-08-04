Honey Lemon Soda Trailer, Poster Released

It looks like another romance anime is gearing up for debut. In the past few years, the genre has seen a big resurgence as far as production goes, and now Honey Lemon Soda is on deck. The Shueisha title is getting an anime from J.C. Staff, and its first trailer has gone live at last.

As you can see below, the trailer for Honey Lemon Soda is nothing short of gorgeous. The reel brings Uka Ishimori to life as the young girl prepares to take on high school. Known for being an introvert, Uka wants to broaden her horizons in high school, but she struggles to do so alone. However, when Uka meets a boy named Kai Miura with hair as vibrant as lemon soda, the girl finds her bubble popped in a way she never saw coming.

According to this new trailer, Uka will be played by none other than Kana Ichinose in Japan. As for Kai, Shogo Yano has been cast. Honey Lemon Soda is expected to premiere in January 2025, and Crunchyroll recently announced its acquisition of the coming-of-age romance.

If you want to check out the manga ahead of its anime debut, Honey Lemon Soda is published by Yen Press in the United States. So former info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Uka Ishimori has one dream in life: to have fun in high school! As a self-avowed dense, stone-faced introvert who spent all of middle school hardening her heart against a daily barrage of bullying, breaking out of her shell is easier said than done. Luckily, she’s not alone―Kai Miura, a classmate whose blond hair reminds her of the lemon soda he so enjoys, has her back. Step by step, she endeavors to cast off the shadows of her past and reinvigorate her life!”

What do you think about this latest anime update? Will you be watching Honey Lemon Soda?