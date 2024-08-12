MiHoYo Addresses Ufotable Anime Deal With Genshin Impact, Honkai Tease

When it comes to upcoming anime series, few titles are more anticipated than Genshin Impact. Back in 2022, the project was first announced, and all eyes turned to ufotable as the studio confirmed its anime deal with miHoYo, the publisher behind Genshin Impact. Sadly, little information about the project has been posted since it was made public, but that has just changed. After all, miHoYo recently took part in a film initiative in China, and reports concerning the event detail new info about the anime deal.

The information comes from the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party. For those unaware, miHoYo is a Chinese company, so IPs like Genshin Impact and Honkai are overseen abroad. To be specific, miHoYo mostly works from Shanghai, and as such, it is subject to China’s media guidelines regarding censorship and the like. Not long ago, the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party sent members of its film delegation to meet with miHoYo, and reports from the meeting shed light on the company’s deal with ufotable.

According to reports from the organization, miHoYo is implementing a ‘Three-Year Action Plan’ with locals in Shanghai to bring Genshin Impact to the screen. The publisher will be tasked with publicizing the region’s work in film as it partners with ufotable on an anime. The film division went on to suggest that miHoYo has an “advantage” in IP creation for film given its current library. Genshin Impact has an anime deal in the works, but as the article suggests, other titles like Honkai: Star Rail are being considered for future adaptations.

Of course, this publicity piece paints a perfect future for the Genshin Impact anime, and fans would love to see it come to fruition. The team at ufotable has a very solid track record when it comes to releases, after all. From the Fate franchise to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the studio has what it takes to handle the demands of Genshin Impact. Now, we are just waiting on concrete information regarding the anime’s release.

If you are not familiar with Genshin Impact, well – the game can be found very easily. The free-to-play RPG was released in 2020, and it has since become one of the top-earning titles in its league. With more than $4 billion USD grossed, Genshin Impact has a global player base that stretches from mobile to console and PC. These days, miHoYo is also pushing out new top-tier titles like the recent Zenless Zone Zero. So if ufotable hits a home run with Genshin Impact, fans would not say no to extra anime adaptations.

