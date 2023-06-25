Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Shares Final Trailer Ahead of Debut

Horimiya is one of the many franchises finally coming back with new episodes later this Summer, and Horimiya: The Missing Pieces has shared the final trailer showing off what to expect from the new season ahead of its big debut! Although HERO and Daisuke Hagiwara's original Horimiya manga series has come to an end, and the Horimiya anime adapted the finished story when it first premiered, Horimiya's anime will soon be returning for a much different kind of Season 2 than fans might expect going in. This new season will be filling in some of the gaps left over from Horimiya's first anime.

With Horimiya's original anime run catching on with fans a couple of years ago, it ended up adapting the entire story from the Horimiya manga. This meant that there were many smaller character moments and scenes left out of the anime, and now this new "Horimiya Season 2" will be rectifying that as Horimiya: The Missing Pieces will be highlighting the "missing pieces" fans were originally hoping to see in the anime's initial run. You can get an idea of what's coming from the newest trailer for Horimiya: The Missing Pieces below:

Where to Watch Horimiya Season 2

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces will be launching on July 1st as part of the upcoming Summer 2023 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll will be streaming the new episodes alongside their launch in Japan. Running for 13 episodes in length, Horimiya: The Missing Pieces will feature a returning cast and staff from the first season with new addition Daisuke Hirakawa as Takeru Sengoku joining for the new episodes. If you wanted to check out the Horimiya anime now that this new series will be showing off more of the story this Summer, you can find Horimiya's original 13 episode first season now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the romantic comedy anime as such, "A secret life is the one thing they have in common. At school, Hori is a prim and perfect social butterfly, but the truth is she's a brash homebody. Meanwhile, under a gloomy facade, Miyamura hides a gentle heart, along with piercings and tattoos. In a chance meeting, they both reveal a side they've never shown. Could this blossom into something new?"

What missing moments are you hoping to see pop up in Horimiya Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!