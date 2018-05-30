Here’s How the New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Designs Compare to the Originals

One of the biggest points of fan debate about the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie is how the new character designs for the series look so dramatically different from the original series.

Thanks to one fan, now fans have a better idea exactly how the new design for Goku matches up with the one fans have become familiar with.

Thanks to Twitter user @AnimeAjay, now fans can see just how the new design for Goku in the upcoming movie compares to the design found in the Dragon Ball Super anime. As fans noticed before, the new design has less edge and the overall design of the character feels more open due to the lack of finer details.

Along with these designs, Toei Animation has also revealed what Super Saiyan versions of Goku and Vegeta, along with Beerus and Whis as well. The series will get a major makeover when its first film drops, and fans can thank Naohiro Shintani for that. The beloved animator was brought in by Toei Animation to oversee the movie, and was approved by series creator Akira Toriyama. It makes a ton of sense given Shintani’s impressive resume includes projects such as One Piece Film Z.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.