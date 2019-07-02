Funimation Delays Blu-ray, DVD Release of How NOT To Summon A Demon Lord

Fans of the video game centered anime franchise, How NOT To Summon A Demon Lord, will unfortunately have to wait a bit longer to get the home video release of the series. Funimation, the english licensor of the MMORPG centric series, have dropped the news that the Blu-Ray/DVD release has been pushed back from a July 31st release to an October 29th one. The shift in date was due to “delays during the print production” according to Funimation.

Funimation dropped the unfortunate news through Anime News Network, sighting both the delay and reasons behind it, leaving fans with anticipating the release for a couple more months, from summer to fall:

#News Funimation Delays How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord BD/DVD to October • #anime https://t.co/5vM997tJKt — Anime News Network (@Anime) June 27, 2019

The series, How NOT To Summon A Demon Lord, holds a similar plot to that of Sword Art Online and Log Horizon, in that players of an MMORPG find themselves in life and death scenarios linked to the game itself. Our main protagonist, Takuma, finds himself summoned to a brand new world after achieving the title of “Demon Lord” in his video game avatar. The premise also may remind fans of the Rising of the Shield Hero, though that one isn’t technically a video game despite all the trappings of one.

Are you a big fan of the anime series How NOT To Summon A Demon Lord? What do you think of the news that the series will be delayed for a few months? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and MMORPGs!

How NOT To Summon A Demon Lord was originally created as a light novel series by writer Yukiya Murasaki in 2014. Following its success in that medium, the series was given an anime in 2018 from animation studio, Aija-Do Animation Works. Running for 12 episodes as an anime series, and with 9 volumes as a manga, the series finds itself centered around a massively multiplayer online role playing game. Of course, much like other MMORPG anime series, things don’t go exactly as planned for our main player protagonist.

The series is described as such: “Sakamoto Takuma was so strong in the MMORPG Cross Reverie that his fellow players came to call him the “demon lord.” One day, he gets summoned to another world in his avatar form, and meets two girls who both insist that they’re the one who summoned him. They cast a spell used to enslave summoned beasts on him, but that activates his unique ability, Magic Reflect, and the girls end up being the ones put under the spell! And thus begins the otherworldly adventure of a demon lord (pretend) who blazes his own trail through overwhelming power.”