Crunchyroll Streams How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2's Uncensored Release

Crunchyroll is now streaming the less censored version of How Not to Summon a Demon Lord's second season. The second season of the fan favorite fanservice series was already a surprise due to its sheer existence alone, but then took that surprise even further by capping off its run at ten episodes. It might have come to an end weeks before the official end of the Spring 2021 anime season, but now there's a whole new way to watch and enjoy the second season of the series before the new hot hits of the Summer kick in very soon.

Crunchyroll has announced that they are now offering How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega's "Double Summon" version, which features less censorship than the original TV broadcast release. For a series like this that offers many particular elements that fans of the first season had been looking forward to seeing more of, this new version is likely going to scratch that itch. The first three episodes of the Double Summon Version are now streaming with episodes being added at a weekly rate from here on out.

(Photo: Tezuka Productions and Okuru to Noboru)

Exclusive to Crunchyroll Premium members, a glance at these first three episodes reveals the kinds of adjustments made to its offerings. It's not exactly a wildly different experience compared to the original, but there are less blurs and obscured looks at the characters during particular intimate moments. It's yet to be seen as to whether or not this new version will change any of the scenes further, but there are particularly spicier episodes that will truly put this to the test later in the season.

Fans who have already experienced the first broadcast of the new season might have noticed some other big changes to the look and production of the series overall as this time it's handled by a completely new staff and studio. Directed by new director Satoshi Kuwabara for new production studios Tezuka Productions and Okuru to Noboru, the second season did bring back the core trio of characters while introducing new members to Diablo's party.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord's two season run can be streamed with Crunchyroll, and they describe the first episode of this new "Double Summon Version" as such, "Diablo, Shera, and Rem head out to the plains to test out new magic. While using said Flight Magic, Diablo spots the light of magic energy rising up from deep within the forest, so he makes haste towards its source. However, his spell gives out half way, and he goes plummeting down! When he lands, he finds the Head Priest, Lumachina under attack from the Paladin, Gewalt."

