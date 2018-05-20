How To Watch BTS Perform At The 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Tonight is the night! If you are a member of the BTS ARMY, then it is time you set aside time this evening for the group. In a few hours, the 2018 Billboard Music Awards will get underway, and the event will see BTS perform their latest single “FAKE LOVE” live for the very first time.

So, if you want to check out the live stage, then we’ve got your covered with a quick how-to.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will kick off tonight on NBC. The event is slated to start at 7:00 p.m. CST and run until 10:00 p.m. CST. For those curious in watching any red carpet coverage of the awards ceremony, E! News will begin covering entrances at 5:00 p.m. CST until the show starts. You can also keep up with the Magenta Carpet Live on Twitter through the actual Billboard Music Awards website here.

If you are wanting to watch the show itself, things can get trick. Cable subscribers will be able to check their local listings to see which channel NBC occupies on their plan. Just turn on the show and watch as planned, and those fans can even watch the event live online. NBC will stream the awards ceremony live on its website, but you must have a cable provider to access that feature. If you are looking for a legal way to check out the big show tonight, your best option is to get access to a cable plan or find someone who does.

This is not the first time BTS has attended the Billboard Music Awards though it is the first time the band has performed. Last year, the rising K-pop group attended the event as it was nominated for Top Social Artist. BTS won the award by a landslide, beating out talent like Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes. BTS is nominated for that same award again this year, so ARMY is crossing its collective fingers for the K-pop stars to take home the trophy once more.

Will you be watching BTS perform “FAKE LOVE” on the Billboard Music Awards tonight? Do you think the group will take home Top Social Artist once more? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!