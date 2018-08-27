Here’s How You Can Watch ‘One Piece’s New Skypiea Special

One Piece recently released a major TV special with Episode of Skypiea, recapping the series’ Skypiea arc, and thankfully it’s now ready to watch in territories outside of Japan.

Here are the ways you can currently watch One Piece: Episode of Skypiea in Japanese audio with English subtitles:

Crunchyroll (with or without paid subscription)

Funimation (with or without paid subscription)

On Japanese Blu-ray November 23

Directed by Konosuke Uda, “Episode of Skypiea” recaps the events of the fan-favorite Skypiea arc. The new special puts a different spin on major battles like Luffy’s final battle with Eneru, and it was positively received by fans in the short time it’s been available on streaming platforms. Rather than recap smaller, but big character events across several small arcs like “Episode of East Blue,” the new special focuses solely on Skypiea.

The two hour special ranges from the Straw Hats’ first discovery of a rising sea stream into the sky, the major flashback tying older generations with newer ones, to the final moments of the arc in which the sitting “Kami” Eneru dominated most of the Sky Island with his power until Luffy brought it all tumbling down.

The Skypiea arc is one of the most fondly remembered in the series, namely for Luffy’s fight with Eneru and the reveal that Luffy is Eneru’s natural opposite, and fans loved the chance to revisit the arc in a new way. Things were also helped along by the cool Ace cameo toward the end of the special as well.

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan.

The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. Eiichiro Oda revealed some news about One Piece‘s future in a recent interview as well. Stating that he was about 80 percent done with the manga at this point with the Wano arc, fans are worried that the series may be coming to an end sooner than they thought. But it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away given how much of the world there is to explore.