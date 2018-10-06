Hulu Announces Fall Anime Simulcasts

Now that the fall anime season is about to shift into full swing, the streaming company Hulu has revealed just which shows will receive the simulcast treatment on its platform.

According to Anime News Network, Hulu announced that the company will simulcast both Sword Art Online and Tokyo Ghoul:re starting this weekend. Specifically, Sword Art Online premieres today, October 6th, and Tokyo Ghoul:re premieres October 9th. The former will continue every Saturday this season, with the latter releasing every Tuesday. Both shows will be subtitled.

While these two were the only simulcast announcements from the company, and they are both streaming elsewhere, it also announced that the following shows would be joining its catalog:

Currently available:

Hunter x Hunter episodes 1 to 52, dubbed

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure episodes 1 to26, dubbed

Megalobox, subtitled

One-Punch Man Season One, dubbed

Available October 24th:

Overlord Season Two, dubbed

Available November 1st:

Sailor Moon episodes 90 to 127, dubbed

Sword Art Online‘s Alicization arc, which this season adapts, takes part in Volumes 9 through 18 of the light novel series. In it, Kirito is offered a job with a firm named Rath in order to test a new type of FullDive equipment known as the Soul Translator. But Rath is secretly working to make a new military AI with a trapped human child’s soul inside of it, and now Kirito is stuck between “Alice” and those who want to keep Kirito away from her.

Tokyo Ghoul: re is a sequel to the original Tokyo Ghoul that started in 2014, and is set two years after the events of the original series. It Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and have essentially become half ghoul. The twist, however, is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from amnesia.

Will you be watching these shows on Hulu? Are you excited for the new episodes of Sword Art Online and Tokyo Ghoul:re? Let us know in the comments!