10 Best Anime You Can Binge In a Single Night

There are few things more exciting than diving headfirst into a new anime. But not everyone has the time to chew through over 200 episodes of Naruto (not including Shippuden and Boruto), navigate through the incredibly complex Fate franchise, or dedicate exactly 29 days, 9 hours, and 30 minutes to catching up on One Piece (accurate at the time of writing). Sometimes, all you want is something short and sweet.

There’s something about short anime that packs a much harder punch than many long-running series. Maybe it’s the fact we know the end is fast approaching, or its the streamlined storytelling. Either way, these are 10 anime you can binge in a single night, that will stay with you for many nights after.

The Heike Story (11 Episodes)

Science SARU

There’s something about blending historical samurai stories with fantasy that makes for a great anime. Based on the classic Japanese tale of the same name, The Heike Story follows the titular clan in the 14th Century. After her father was killed by the head of the clan, Biwa travels across Japan, where she meets Taira no Shigemori, the eldest son of the Heike.

Biwa possesses a strange eye that can see the future, and she warns Shigemori that the destruction of the Heike clan is imminent. As well as its emotional plot and tense, grounded action, The Heike Story features gorgeous animation from Science SARU that you’ve undoubtedly seen screencaps of strewn across social media.

Terror In Resonance (11 Episodes)

MAPPA

What’s better than an anime you can binge in a night? An anime you can binge in a night by Shinichiro Watanabe. Best known for Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo, and the upcoming Lazarus, Watanabe’s unique style is all over Terror in Resonance, which is easily his most mysterious work yet.

The show takes place after a terrorist group has destroyed a nuclear facility and have left no clues as to their identity, other than a mysterious video labeling two boys as “Sphinx.” The series follows Nine and Twelve, the two boys, and Detective Kenjirou Shibazaki, who is desperately searching for them. If you want a classic anime mystery, this is the show to binge.

Your Lie in April (22 Episodes)

A-1 Pictures

Your Lie in April is the epitome of short anime that will never leave you. If you’ve ever searched the words “heartbreaking anime” online, this series has almost undoubtedly been recommended. The series is a little longer than the rest on this list, at 22 episodes. But once you start, you won’t be able to stop (unless your heart can’t take it anymore). Trust us, it’s worth the time.

Based on the manga by Naoshi Arakawa, Your Lie in April focuses on young piano prodigy, Kousei Arima, who can no longer play following a mental breakdown after the death of his mother. With the help of his newfound friend, violinist Kaori Miyazono, Arima attempts to rediscover his passion for music and take to the stage again.

Erased (13 Episodes)

A-1 Pictures

What is it about short anime being the perfect framework for great mysteries. Erased is often cited as one of the best mystery anime of the past decade, and is repeatedly lauded as one of the greatest single-season anime of all time. With beautiful animation, a tense mystery, and incredibly emotional moments, Erased will have you coming back night after night to re-watch the show and uncover new clues.

The series follows Satoru Fujinuma, who discovers he can go back in time to prevent tragedies. After being falsely accused of murder, Fujinuma is sent way back to 1988, believing his false accusation is linked to the past kidnapping and murder of his high school classmate.

91 Days (12 Episodes)

Shuka

This one won’t make you cry, but it’ll have you on the edge of your seat for all 12 episodes. 91 Days is a dark mystery story written by Taku Kishimoto and directed by Hiro Kaburagi. If you love a violent mission for vengeance with a looming mystery, but don’t have the time to watch or read Monster, 91 Days is the show for you.

Set in Prohibition-Era America, 91 Days follows Angelo Lagusa, who witnessed his entire family get murdered by the mafia when he was just a child. With nothing but revenge on his mind, Angelo attempts to infiltrate the mafia as a teenager by befriending the don’s son, Vanetti.

Ping Pong the Animation (11 Episodes)

Tatsunoko Production

For those looking for something a bit more outside the box, Ping Pong the Animation is the show for you. Released in 2014, and winning multiple Anime of the Year awards the following year, Ping Pong the Animation turns the simple sport of table tennis into a dramatic battle, fit with gorgeous animation.

The series follows Makoto “Smile” Tsukimoto and Yutaka “Peco” Hoshina, two best friends and ping pong prodigies. While both dream of becoming the best, “Smile” is lazy and often skips practice, while “Peco” struggles to unleash his full potential. Despite their differences, the two develop an immense bond over their shared love of the sport.

Given (14 Episodes)

Lerche

Given is easily one of the best band animes around. And, what’s more, like an LP, you can enjoy it all in a single evening. The core series runs for 11 episodes, along with two relatively short movies, and an OVA, which any seasoned anime binger can get through in an evening, let alone a whole night.

The show (and movies) follow Ritsuka Uenoyama, a teenager who has lost his passion for playing the guitar and basketball. But, when he hears Mafuyu sing for the first time, his passion for music comes back, while his feelings for Mafuyu develop even stronger.

Fun fact: each episode of Given is titled after a famous song.

Violet Evergarden (13 Episodes)

Netflix

Violet Evergarden should also be labeled under short anime that will break your heart. Violet Evergarden is a series that endlessly pulls on the heart strings. Based on the light novel by Kana Akatsuki, the series follows the titular Violet, a former child soldier in an ongoing war, who is discharged after a devastating injury. Desperate for a new purpose, she begins work at a post office, writing letters for people.

Violet Evergarden‘s premise sounds exactly like a story that was constructed for the sole purpose of making people cry… and that’s exactly what it does. The show is deep, moving, and thought-provoking. As well as trying to make a new life for herself, Violet is desperate to understand her former commander’s final words, “I love you.”

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (10 Episodes)

Netflix

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, despite its kickass title, is another one that will make you emotional, albeit in between its epic action scenes. Set in Night City, the setting of CDProjektRed’s Cyberpunk 2077 video game, the hit anime helped to save the franchise after the game’s disastrous launch. As well as rekindling the hype for the game, Edgerunners went so far as to win Crunchyroll’s Best Anime of the Year in 2022.

The show follows David, who dives headfirst into a life of crime as an Edgerunner following the death of his mother. With a military grade body modification, David rises through the ranks of Night City’s underground crime syndicates. But not all is as it seems, as the city’s wealthy elite are far more corrupt and dangerous than the “criminals” beneath them.

Honorable Mention: Scavengers Reign (12 Episodes)

Max

Scavenger’s Reign isn’t technically an anime. But it deserves a place on this list because far too few people have seen it. Released in 2023, this incredibly intricate sci-fi animated series was unfortunately canceled by Max due to poor viewership, despite its perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The series follows the crew of the Demeter 227, who crash-land on a mysterious alien planet and desperately try and return to the ship to send a distress signal home. If you enjoy any of the other shows on this list, you’ll love Scavengers Reign.

The Tatami Galaxy (11 Episodes)

Madhouse

As well as packing a punch, short anime also have a lot more freedom to experiment with unique art styles. That’s exactly what The Tatami Galaxy does, and the results are phenomenal. Based on the novel by Tomihiko Morimi, the show is a mash-up of romance, comedy, mystery, and fantasy, all of which blend into a series that desperately deserves a binge watch.

The Tatami Galaxy follows Watashi, a young man who regrets his entire college experience, which included breaking up other couples and getting rejected by the girl he loved. After meeting a strange man who calls himself the God of Matrimony, thoughts of his college years come flooding back, and Watashi is hurtled back in time to relive it all again.