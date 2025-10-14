Hulu’s Fan-Favorite Animated Series Has Ended (And Here’s What Happened)

The Solar Opposites has released its final episodes on Hulu with the release of its sixth season, seeing Korvo, Terry, Yumyulack, and Jesse wrap up their story in a way that combines many previously separate plots. While fans might be sad to see the Hulu original animated series leave, the final sequence does a good job of presenting a fairly conclusive finale. In a surprising twist, Solar Opposites also leaves the door open for a series comeback in such a way that first perfectly for the alien family that found a new lease on life on planet Earth.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Solar Opposites’ series finale, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. The final episode of Solar Opposites sees the titular family dodging the catastrophic attack of the “SilverCops,” the intergalactic police force rife with corruption that was introduced as a subplot in previous seasons. With Korvo and his kin receiving aid from Glen Kumstein, now known as Dodge Charger in his alien form, the family lives to fight another day as the Silvercops are defeated, and viewers were able to see what happened in each character’s future.

To start, Jesse and Yumyulack leave home for the university, Wooden City Tech, revisiting the locale that appeared earlier in the series. Terry manages to direct his first Hollywood picture, transforming into something of a tyrant on set. Korvo spends his future traveling to different worlds that the Schlorpian race calls home, attempting to tell them that they can just live happy lives as family units, rather than trying to terraform new worlds. In a hilarious final moment, the family is seen together one last time, with Korvo chasing after the Pupa, who is eating their universe, imploring it to drop the sphere in case a platform wants to resurrect the animated series in the future.

Solar Opposites’ Grand Finale

Courtesy of disney

Earlier this year, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to chat with series creator Mike McMahan, who discussed both creating the series finale and how the creative team didn’t look at the finale as the true ending of the Solar Opposites, “We knew this was going to be our final season going into it, but we think of it as like the end of our first chapter or something like that. So you get a lot of cool culmination of long-running jokes, storylines The Wall, Silver Cops, and it’s all in.”

In a surprising twist earlier this year, Solar Opposites made the leap from Hulu to Netflix as the surreal animated series no longer became exclusive to the Disney-owned platform. While nothing has been set in stone, this could potentially be seen as a good sign for the show’s return if Netflix saw good numbers for the original Hulu exclusive. Clearly, the creators would be more than happy to return to this alien-filled universe.

