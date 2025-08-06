Solar Opposites Creator Reveals the Show Was Cancelled (But Hopes for More)

Solar Opposites is returning for its sixth and final season with Hulu later this Fall, but the creator behind it all revealed to ComicBook that the animated series had been cancelled rather that the creative team deciding to end it. Solar Opposites surprised fans when it was revealed earlier this year that Season 6 would ultimately be the final one. While it had gone through a rocky road leading into the fourth season, its quick renewals for Seasons 5 and 6 seemed to tease that Hulu had a lot of faith in the animated hit. But that’s all coming to an end.

Speaking to ComicBook earlier this Summer during San Diego Comic-Con 2025, Solar Opposites series co-creator Mike McMahan confirmed that the series was not brought to an end because the creative team decided to end the show on their own terms, but rather it was ultimately cancelled by the network. But because of that cancellation, the team is still hoping to bring the series back with a potentially different home as they consider this ending as the end of a chapter that could lead to more someday in the future.

Solar Opposites Creator Reacts to Show’s Cancellation

When asked about why Solar Opposites Season 6 serves as the final one, co-creator Mike McMahan stated, “We woke up one day and we said to ourselves, ‘We’ve been cancelled forcefully by the network, so we should probably make this the last season.’” Continuing further, McMahan explained, “We could keep doing it but since nobody will be paying us to do it, it would be pretty rudimentary. The artists need to eat and have medicine.” But as the co-creator continued, McMahan explained that while this is going to be the end of its run, the team found a way to still leave potential room for more.

“We knew this was going to be our final season going into it, but we think of it as like the end of our first chapter or something like that,” McMahan continued. “So you get a lot of cool culmination of long running jokes, storylines The Wall, Silver Cops, and it’s all in.” Executive producer Josh Bycel revealed that they didn’t totally know it’s the last, but they were able to bring all of the separate stories together, “We actually didn’t totally know that it was going to be the last season, but it’s done in a way that I think as Mike said could be the end of the first chapter, but we really were able to bring the Silver Cops, The Wall, all back to at the end of the day, the Solars.”

Solar Opposites Won’t Have a New Holiday Special Either

“None of that stuff could exist unless we could go back to the Solars for their insane stories every episode,” Bycel continued to which McMahan agreed with, “We really put it all into this season. It’s super crazy.” Unfortunately, this cancellation also comes with the bad news that there won’t be any new holiday specials for its finale either, “We couldn’t do one this season. We tried,” McMahan revealed. “The Solar Opposites got their budget cut a little bit.” Noting some ideas about a potential “Opposite Day” special and more, the team clearly had a lot of ideas for the future.

While they are open to a continuation and hopeful to see it get picked up, for now Solar Opposites will be coming to an end with Season 6 Hulu on October 13th. Hulu teases the final season as such, “Witness the wild chaos of this unhinged alien family as they get into hilarious mischief, all while the final chapter of an epic drama unfolds for the shrunken people they’ve imprisoned in their Wall. As the ‘Solar Opposites’ navigate their unforgettable farewell, expect laugh-out-loud surprises at every turn.”