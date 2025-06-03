Hulu Is Now Streaming MAPPA’s Best Anime

While MAPPA is best known for its latest hits like Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Chainsaw Man, one of the earliest series that put the studio on the map was Yuri on Ice, a completely original anime that even went on to win Anime of the Year at the time. Controversy about Ice Adolescence aside, Yuri on Ice remains one of MAPPA’s best original anime to date even compared to newer releases like Zenshu, making it an absolute must-watch, and luckily enough, the series just found a new streaming home.

Hulu recently shared its June lineup, and making its way onto the platform on June 3rd was MAPPA’s Yuri on Ice. Hulu is now streaming the entire first and only season of Yuri on Ice, both subbed and dubbed, making now the perfect time to pick up the series for those who have yet to give it a go. Yuri on Ice joins the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man, and Dororo on Hulu, rounding out the platform’s selection of MAPPA-made titles, though the jury’s still out on which one is truly the studio’s best series to date.

Yuri on Ice Joins Hulu’s Growing Anime Library

First released in 2016, Yuri in Ice stars Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Katsuki Yuri and Junichi Suwabe as Victor Nikiforov, with the series following the budding relationship between the two figure skaters over the course of 12 episodes. The series was quite a hit back in the day, taking home seven awards at the 1st Crunchyroll Anime Awards, including Anime of the Year, Best Animation, Best Opening, Best Ending, to name a few.

Even nearly a decade after its release, Yuri in Ice still has a devout fanbase, and the series itself has stood the test of time, owing to its mature portrayal of Yuri and Victor’s relationship, diversity, and not to forget, its passionate approach to figure skating. That said, don’t let the fact that it’s a BL deter you from giving this original MAPPA hit a chance. There are plenty of reasons to watch—or rewatch—Yuri on Ice, especially now that it’s streaming on Hulu.

Hulu describes Yuri on Ice as follows:



“Yuri Katsuki makes his way to the Grand Prix ice skating competition as Japan’s top representative with his eyes on the prize. However, instead of celebrating, Yuri walks away defeated and ready to retire for good. But a run-in with champion Viktor Nikiforov and rising star Yuri Plisetsky ignites a new fire within him. With the two of them close by his side, Yuri will take to the ice once more.”

Between its uplifting plot, stunning animation, and dynamic characters who warm our hearts on and off the rink, Yuri on Ice is a special entry in MAPPA’s history that has left fans begging for more nearly a decade later. Its intended prequel, Ice Adolescence, was tragically delayed into oblivion and shelved in August 2024, with fans never letting go of hope for its return. However, in Winter 2025 Hulu also debuted its spiritual successor, Medalist, with a similarly wholesome appeal, which demands greater attention from those seeking top-quality figure skating anime.

Source: Hulu