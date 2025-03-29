Hulu’s Biggest New Anime Confirms Its Second Season

The world of sports anime has been growing ever bigger, with the medium exploring major stories across multiple games. Franchises like Haikyu, Hajime no Ippo, Blue Lock, and Slam Dunk are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what this genre has to offer. In a new announcement, one of the biggest exclusives for the Hulu streaming service has confirmed that it will return for a second season. While this anime series might not feature world-ending battles, it does exceed with amazing animation as it follows skaters on the rink.

The Medalist began airing earlier this year, with twelve episodes following ice skaters who rely on one another to hit new heights. Brought to life by Studio ENGI, the franchise first got its start thanks to its creator, Tsurumaikada, in 2020. Releasing new chapters of its manga to this day, the series has struck a chord amongst anime fans and has become enough of a sports anime hit to warrant more anime episodes in the future. While a release date has yet to be revealed, The Medalist has plenty of source material to cover.

The Medalist Will Skate On

ENGI

The Medalist’s official website has not only confirmed that the anime will return for a second season but has also released a new trailer to celebrate the occasion. Here’s what the site had to say, “It has been decided that the second season of the TV anime “Medalist” will be produced! In addition, visuals and a movie commemorating the decision to produce the second season have been released! Please look forward to further updates.”

If this is your first time hearing of The Medalist, or want a refresher on what the ice skating series is all about, here’s how Hulu describes the sports anime, “Tsukasa Akeuraji, a frustrated skater, meets a girl called Inori Yuitsuka, who is yearning to enter the world of figure skating. Motivated by Inori’s obsession on the rink, Tsukasa takes on coaching Inori himself. Inori’s talent blossoms, and Tsukasa becomes a brilliant mentor. Together they aim to make her a glorious medalist!”

engi

Want to stay in the loop on all things related to sports anime? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on The Medalist and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.