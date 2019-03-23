‘Afro Samurai’ Director’s Next Film Announced

The next film from Afro Samurai director Fuminori Kizaki has officially been announced! Human Lost, based on Osamu Dazai’s Japanese novel No Longer Human, will be a sci-fi feature film that explores human consciousness and emotion. The new film was announced as part of Funimation’s C2E2 panel this weekend in Chicago.

At this point, not much about the film is known beyond the following synopsis:

“The year is 2036. A revolution in medical treatment has conquered death by means of internal nanomachines and the ‘Shell System’, yet only the richest can afford to partake.

Yozo Oba isn’t the richest. Troubled by strange dreams, he flippantly joins his friend’s biker gang on an ill-fated incursion to ‘The Inside’, where society’s elite lives. This instigates a journey of terrifying discovery that will change Yozo’s life forever.”

Given how drastically different that description is from Osamu Dazai’s No Longer Human, it’s difficult to say how much of the source material will be used beyond a thematic standpoint for this re-imagining. The character Yozo Oba’s name is of course shared between the two, but we’ll have to wait for more information to see what else is shared.

As part of the announcement, the company also shared a piece of high-resolution concept art. You can check that out below:

It was also announced that Executive Director Katsuyuki Motohiro will serve as executive director for Human Lost, and Tow Ubukata will write the screenplay. Yusuke Kozaki will provide character designs while Kenichiro Tomiyasu will serve as concept artist. The film will be produced by Polygon Picture, the studio known for 3DCG anime like Knights of Sidonia and the 3DCG Godzilla films.

Human Lost is currently scheduled for a Fall 2019 theatrical release in the United States, and it will be distributed by Funimation Films.