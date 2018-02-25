‘Hunter x Hunter’ Creator Comments On How Long The Series Will Go

Hunter x Hunter is one of the most popular series in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, but it’s had a rough time in the magazine due to the multiple hiatuses series creator Yoshihiro Togashi has taken due to his health.

But even then, fans have clung onto the series thanks to Togashi’s strong writing skill, and those fans will be glad to hear that Togashi indeed has an idea of how far he wants to take the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Togashi about Hunter x Hunter: “I still have five or six stories in mind. If all goes as planned, there should be at least 3 or 4 stories after the ant arc. Course of time, unexpected events occur and mess up your plans.” — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) February 22, 2018

As noted by @YourAnimeGuy on Twitter, Togashi has gone on record and stated that he “still [has] five or six stories in mind” and that “[i]f all goes as planned, there should be at least 3 or 4 stories are the [Chimera Ant] arc.” Although Togashi does indeed seemed miffed about his status of the series, as “unexpected events” have messed up his plans, the series still has a good amount of story left.

Doing the match, the Dark Continent Arc will most likely be the final stage for the series but who knows when the series will reach this point. Not only does the series have its now infamous hiatuses, Togashi also tends to blend his stories and making his characters take non-sequitor type of detours throughout the arcs.

For example, the current Succession Contest arc is on the journey to the Dark Continent. As it evolves further and further, even creating a whole new type of battle within the series, who knows when the end of this arc will take place. But there is solace in finding out that Togashi has an endgame in mind rather than abruptly end the series like he did with Yu Yu Hakusho just because he’s tired of writing it.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

The series first ran in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in March 1998. Unforunately, the series has gone on a number of hiatuses ever since 2006 which were most likely incurred by bouts of illness Togashi experienced when publishing his last work, Yu Yu Hakusho. The series has run for 360 chapters, and been collected into 47 volumes as of 2017. It’s one of Shueisha’s most successful selling series with over 66 million copies sold in Japan.

Hunter x Hunter was then adapted into two different anime series. One series ran from 1999 to 2001 from Nippon Animation and lasted for 62 episodes. The second adaptation, produced by Madhouse, ran from 2011 to 2014.

Premium Bandai is currently selling a replica set of its Greed Island card game. It runs 8,800 yen (about $78 USD) and Premium Bandai will be taking orders through February with shipment beginning in April. If this seems like it would be too cumbersome but you still want to show off your love of Hunter x Hunter, you can do so with Premium Bandai’s other replica offering, the Beatle 07.