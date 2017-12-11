‘Hunter x Hunter’ Fans Can Get Their Own Beatle 07 Now

Hunter x Hunter fans have watched the characters talk to each other through beetle cell phones, and now they’ll be able to get their hands on one themselves.

Thanks to Premium Bandai, owning a Beatle 07 phone is one step closer to reality.

According to Comic Natalie, Premium Bandai has announced a Beatle 07 smartphone case inspired by Hunter x Hunter‘s cell phones. It’s a solid replica that fully emulates the design seen in the anime with the full Beatle 07 mold. Complete with antenna, belt clip, and expandable wings, this Beatle 07 cover is a definite must have for any Hunter x Hunter fan.

Supporting the iPhone 6, iPhone 7, and iPhone 8, those who purchase the Beatle 07 replica also receive a Hunter license replica from the series. Running 4,980 yen (about $43 USD), Premium Bandai is now taking pre-orders until its shipping date next March. If you’re interested in a more through replica, Premium Bandai is also selling a set based on the “Greed Island” card game from the series as well. It features art from series creator Yoshihiro Togashi and even comes in a box that looks like a JoyStation.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

The series first ran in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in March 1998. Unforunately, the series has gone on a number of hiatuses ever since 2006 which were most likely incurred by bouts of illness Togashi experienced when publishing his last work, Yu Yu Hakusho. The series has run for 360 chapters, and been collected into 47 volumes as of 2017. It’s one of Shueisha’s most successful selling series with over 66 million copies sold in Japan.

Hunter x Hunter was then adapted into two different anime series. One series ran from 1999 to 2001 from Nippon Animation and lasted for 62 episodes. The second adaptation, produced by Madhouse, ran from 2011 to 2014. The Hunter x Hunter manga has just announced it was returning from its most recent hiatus in January 2018.