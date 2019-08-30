This Hunter X Hunter Nendoroid Unleashes The Leader Of The Phantom Troupe

The leader and creator of the Phantom Troupe is finally getting a Nendoroid of his own to celebrate all the villainy that is Chrollo! With Kurapika holding a serious grudge against the former denizen of Meteor City. Nendoroids, figurines created by the company Good Smile, have been released fast and furious for more anime characters than we can count so its no surprise that the company would start dipping into the catalogue of characters that make up the world of hunters in Hunter x Hunter. Releasing in June of next year, 2020, Chrollo will be a worthy, menacing addition to your collection.

Twitter User AitaiKuji showed off the upcoming Nendoroid of one of Hunter x Hunter’s most calm and collected villains, which may make him one of the more terrifying figures that Gon, Kurapika, and company have encountered:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hunter x Hunter will be getting another nendoroid by FREEing (Good Smile Company) with Chrollo! He comes with different facial expressions! Each order will also come with a FREE #HunterxHunter gift.

Release Date: June 2020https://t.co/8rb6H4jArW pic.twitter.com/RX85OXkkpI — Aitai☆Kuji (@AitaiKuji) August 27, 2019

Chrollo plagues the protagonists of Hunter x Hunter for some time, “outliving” the end of the anime and continuing his story into the manga. The leader of the Phantom Troupe’s power is terrifying, mastering highly enhance skill, speed, and strength as well as holding a mastery of Nen close to his chest. When facing off against Kurapika however, the remaining member of the Kurta clan manages to slightly hamper Chrollo’s ability to access his Nen thanks in part to his Judgement Chain.

While the Hunter x Hunter franchise is currently on hiatus in both the anime and the manga, fans are still eager to see the fates of both the heroes and villains of the series.

What do you think of this upcoming Nendoroid of Chrollo from Hunter x Hunter from Good Smile? Do you have any other Nendoroids in your collection? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Hunter x Hunter.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.