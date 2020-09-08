Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Assembles The Phantom Troupe

✖

Hunter x Hunter fans are still depressed that the series is still on hiatus, with no return date in sight, but that isn't stopping said fans from creating some amazing fan works, such as this group of "hunters" that came together to become one of the strongest nefarious forces in their world known as the "Phantom Troupe". The Troupe included one of the earliest and most powerful villains of the series in Hisoka, showing just how powerful the band of collective rogue hunters were when the makeup wearing antagonist was simply one of many.

The Phantom Troupe was first introduced following the Hunter's License Exam, during the Greed Island Arc, having long been the impetus for Kurapika's revenge. Kurapika himself came from the Kurta Clan, a race of people who had the unique quality of their eyes turning red when they entered into a state of extreme anger. With this characteristic, the Kurta Clan's eyes became a coveted item, which is apparently why the Phantom Troupe had eliminated them and started the quest for revenge that Kurapika had set himself on. Learning to harness the power of Nen, the red eyed warrior has made it his quest to kill the murderers of his clan, regardless of his powerful they are.

Instagram Cosplayer Mangandg shared the collective of evil hunters who became one of the biggest challenges for Gon and his friends in Hunter x Hunter, with these antagonists having a wide array of power and tricks that they used to become a nearly unstoppable force as a band of mercenaries for hire:

While there are no new plans for the return of Hunter x Hunter, the Phantom Troupe continues to be a thorn in the side of the anime franchise at large, with Kurapika still working to eliminate them for their past sins. Shonen series such as Naruto, Dragon Ball, and Yu Yu Hakusho have featured evil groups attempting to spread their influence within their anime worlds, but the Phantom Troupe definitely stands out from the crowd.

What do you think of this amazing Hunter x Hunter Cosplay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of hunters!