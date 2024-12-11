Hunter x Hunter Creator Surprises Worried Fans With Storyboard Update

Although Hunter x Hunter has released several chapters this year, creator Yoshihiro Togashi is still facing health issues. The manga went on an indefinite hiatus in 2022 during the Succession Contest Arc. Hunter X Hunter is one of the most popular Shonen series, and fans are always on the lookout for updates on the mangaka’s social media account.

Togashi shared a concerning health update on X, “For some reason I was bedridden for several days. Although still a little unsteady, I have recovered enough to walk around the house and was able to retrieve my work smartphone on my own. I’m not good at asking people for things,” Togashi said.

In the same post, he also shared that an additional storyboard is complete. Despite his health issues, Togashi is uncomfortable asking people for help and continues to work. He tells fans about his struggles with walking around the house. Fans share their love and support after the latest post. The manga released ten chapters this year before going on another indefinite hiatus. The series has 410 chapters, with no release date for Chapter 411. However, Togashi’s latest update suggests that the manga will return soon.

Hunter x Hunter Went on an Indefinite Hiatus Following Togashi’s Recent Surgery

The author underwent surgery in November, amidst the manga’s weekly publication. The procedure was done using local anesthesia. While the details aren’t shared with fans, Togashi often shares his struggles and back pain. In August 2024, the author shared that his back hadn’t felt well for the past few days. Over the years, Togashi has taken quite a few lengthy hiatuses from serializing Hunter X Hunter since 2006. Most of these hiatuses were due to illness and lower back pain.

Shueisha has agreed to publish HxH chapters in a format other than the weekly serialization. Due to consistent struggles, Togashi even shared the possible ending of HXH in 2023. He says he’s unsure if he can finish the manga, so he will write a few ending scenarios. The manga is still featuring the Succession Contest Arc, as the latest chapter ends on an exciting cliffhanger.