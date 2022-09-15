Hunter x Hunter Still Exists in Part Thanks to Yu-Gi-Oh

Hunter x Hunter has been on a break for a few years, but Togashi Yoshihiro is back at work on the series. After spending the last three years resting, the creator has taken to Twitter to keep fans updated on his comeback. Of course, his return has sparked interest in all things Yoshihiro, and it seems fans should be grateful Hunter x Hunter made it beyond 2016.

And why is that? Well, it seems the creator really did consider trying out a new kind of manga. According to a resurfaced interview, Yoshihiro told Naruto's creator they were interested in making a card-fighting manga. But at the time, Yoshihiro felt they could not undertake such a project because of Yu-Gi-Oh.

"I'm going to talk about what I want to do, a card-battle manga! The timing is difficult because of Kazuki Takahashi's Yu-Gi-Oh. But it's been a while since then, so I'm starting to think it's probably okay," he shared in a joint interview from 2016.

READ MORE: Hunter x Hunter Creator Wraps Work on the Manga's New Volume | Hunter x Hunter Joins Amazon Prime: Watch Now | Yu-Gi-Oh Crosses New Sales Milestone After Creator's Death

Continuing, Yoshihiro said he got his taste of card-fighting when he was working on the Greed Island arc. "I've already done it once, so I've kind of gotten it out of my system, but it was a lot of fun."

Clearly, Yoshihiro chose to stick with Hunter x Hunter, and he's been on a well-deserved break over the past few years to prioritize his health. Now, work has restarted on the series, and there is no telling whether Yoshihiro still has an urge to do more card fights. But if he does, hopefully, he can find a way to worm the trope into the manga's ongoing saga.

Do you think Togashi should look into a card-fighting series next? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.