Hunter x Hunter Creator Challenges Hiatus by Sending Shueisha New Chapters

For several years, Hunter x Hunter’s future was anyone’s guess. Thanks to Yoshihiro Togashi’s continuing health issues, the mangaka has had to take years off from focusing on Gon and his world filled with hunters. Recently, Togashi returned to forge new chapters in the current arc, the Succession Contest Arc, but the artist’s health issues remain an issue. Luckily, Yoshihiro isn’t done with Hunter x Hunter yet as the artist will routinely share updates on the creation of new chapters. In a major new update, it appears as though the next big chapters are completed and have arrived at Shueisha.

Hunter x Hunter might star the likes of Gon and Killua but the two hunters haven’t been seen in the series for some time. In fact, it’s been years since last we saw the two young Nen users appear in the manga. Instead, the current storyline, the Succession Contest Arc, has focused more on Kurapika, the surviving member of the Kurta Clan. The storyline sees a contest to become the leader of a kingdom that has contained some of the biggest fights in the history of the series. While these events have yet to be animated, they’re sure to turn a few heads once they hit the small screen if ever.

Hunter x Hunter Will Return

Hunter x Hunter is set to return in September of this year with a new volume, as Yoshihiro Togashi has completed Chapters 402 and 403. Thanks to joining social media, Togashi has become the most-followed manga artist of all time and for good reason. On top of releasing updates on the manga, the mangaka has also shared new and old art from the beloved shonen franchise.

The manga might continue to release new chapters but the same can’t be said for the anime adaptation. The last time anime fans saw Gon and company in animation, it was thanks to Studio Madhouse. Most recently, Madhouse was responsible for the fan-favorite anime series, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, but has shown no signs of returning to Yoshihiro Togashi’s world. Luckily, there are more than a few events and battles from Hunter x Hunter that have yet to be animated.

Want to see what the future holds for the biggest anime hunters?