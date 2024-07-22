Hunter x Hunter Volume 38 Announced

Hunter x Hunter may still be on hiatus, but the manga is far from done. Creator Yoshihiro Togashi is working hard on the series behind the scenes, and now, it looks like Shueisha is prepping Hunter x Hunter for a new release. After all, the manga has found its launch date for volume 38, and it is just a few months away.

The update comes from Shueisha as the publisher confirmed Hunter x Hunter volume 38 will go live on September 4. The upcoming volume will gather chapters 391 – 400. At this time, no English release has been announced for the volume, but Viz Media does oversee the license. Most recently, the publisher brought volume 37 to North America as it hit shelves in October 2023.

Now, all eyes are on the future as Yoshihiro is focusing on Hunter x Hunter. The manga has been on hiatus for more than a year, but work resumed on the hit manga some months ago. Taking to social media, Yoshihiro began posting updates on the series as he began work on chapter 401. At this time, no word has been given on when the manga will resume publication, but Hunter x Hunter fans are hopeful for a late 2024 comeback.

If you are not caught up on Hunter x Hunter, the classic series is easy to find. Its hit anime adaptation by Madhouse is streaming on Netflix as well as Hulu and Crunchyroll. As for the manga, it can be read on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Gon might be a country boy, but he has high aspirations. Despite his Aunt Mito’s protests, Gon decides to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a legendary Hunter. The Hunter hopefuls begin their journey by storm-tossed ship, where Gon meets Leorio and Kurapika, the only other applicants who aren’t devastated by bouts of seasickness. Having survived the terrors of the high seas, Gon and his companions now have to prove their worth in a variety of tests in order to find the elusive Exam Hall. And once they get there, will they ever leave alive…?”

