Hunter x Hunter Artwork Imagines Gon and Killua Timeskip Transformations

While Gon and company are currently on hiatus, one fan has decided to imagine what they may look like should the story of Hunter x Hunter return some day. The friendship between Killua and Gon has been one of the biggest selling points of the series outside of its radical fight scenes and colorful, eclectic characters. While Gon has a transformation up his sleeve that allows him to change shape into a much larger, older version of himself, this artistic interpretation takes a look at how these two hunters would look a few years into the future with their teenage selves!

Reddit User Chloro1-Uchiha shared this artistic rendition of older versions of both Gon and Killua, still united in friendship but clearly having weathered a few additional years since the conclusion of the latest arc of Hunter x Hunter which started the franchise’s break:

Gon and Killua’s friendship is somewhat reminscent other Shonen “buddies” such as Goku and Vegeta from Dragon Ball or Naruto and Sasuke from the Naruto franchise. With Gon being a carefree and genuienly good person all around, he almost seems like oil and water with his friendship with the assassin Killua, who is stoic, silent, and deadly.

The friendship between Gon and Killua grew following the instance when the young killer was disqualified from the Hunter Exam due to his deadly nature. Once Gon passed the exam himself, both him and his friends Kurapika and Leorio decided to travel to Killua’s homeland in order to set him free. Of course, a big roadblock in the way of this was Killua’s family, who taught their son how to be a stonecold killer, nearly destroying the friendship between the two protagonists of Hunter x Hunter!

What do you think of this fan art that re-imagines older versions of Gon and Killua? Would you like to see Hunter x Hunter get a time skip of its own eventually?

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.