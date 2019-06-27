Hunter x Hunter Announces New High-End Figure of Gon, Killua

Gon and Killua make for a pair of unique protagonists in the shonen series Hunter x Hunter, though becoming fast friends during the initial Hunter exam, both kids had extremely different upbringings. With the pair’s friendship causing Gon to travel to the ends of the earth in order to rescue the white haired assassin, its no wonder that a new high-end figure highlighting the duo would be released.

The Twitter Account HXHSource dropped the news that Espada Art will be releasing this upcoming statue, with pre-orders staying open until the end of August of this year:

Though Killua shares the same carefree attitude as Gon, the white haired killer hides a dark side where he is prone to murder at the drop of a hat. Gon and Killua meet one another at the beginning of the exam, running together in the first phase attempting to obtain their licenses. With the duo developing a bond, Killua was unfortunately disqualified from the test when he murdered a combatant during the hand to hand combat test.

With Killua kicked out of the running, mostly due to his sinister brother pushing him over the edge, Gon journeys to the land of his friend’s birth, making an attempt to free him from the clutches of his murderous clan. Gon, growing up as a fisherman, still manages to excel lock and step with Killua, bucking the trend of anime rivalries where characters will hold a disdain for one another. While they may be best friends, these two anime characters could not be more different.

These special high-end figures will only have 800-1000 pieces made for Hunter x Hunter fans, so if this representation of Gon and Killua is up your alley, you’d best hit the pre-order button ASAP. While the series may be notorious for hiatuses, this may ease your pain just a tad.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter. Gon decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter but his journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.