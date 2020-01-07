Hilarious Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Brings Gon to Life on a Budget

Cosplay is one of the most involving types of artistry there is as dedicated fans of certain projects will go out of their way to craft costumes and looks for their favorite characters before donning them and stepping into the role of the character completely. With the elaborate looks many characters have in anime, for instance, it can be quite tough to fulfill a character’s look and not break the bank. But artist Lowcostcosplay (who you can find on Facebook here) continues to impress with being able to recreate some of anime’s favorites with some very fun, cost-effective takes.

Their latest bit of ingenious low budget cosplay puts a hilarious new spin on Gon Freecss’ massive transformation in Hunter x Hunter by utilizing some new perspectives, intelligent camera work, and somehow making a lot of effort look completely effortless. Check it out below:

Gun’s muscular transformation remains one of the most notable scenes in the entirety of Hunter x Hunter. The series has seen many arcs and moments since, but Gon’s immediate growth into his drastic new look in the fight against Neferpitou is still hard to forget. Thankfully, the strength of scenes like this have managed to keep a hold of a dedicated fan base for the series that continues to support Hunter x Hunter even during its extended periods of drought.

In fact, the last decade came to an end without a single new chapter of the series for the entirety of 2019. This current hiatus isn’t the longest one in the series thus far, but if there aren’t new chapters coming our way this year then it definitely will be the longest hiatus yet. Still, fans are supporting new volume releases and the like and Hunter x Hunter continues to be one of Weekly Shonen Jump‘s bestsellers. It’d done a lot with a little, and cosplays like this are a great encapsulation of that spirit.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.