‘Hunter x Hunter’ Teases Hisoka’s Return

The last chapter of Hunter x Hunter set up quite the clash between Hisoka and the new Phantom Troupe line up, and Chapter 378 continues this tease even more by adding fuel to the fire.

Series creator Yoshihiro Togashi has been building towards a mass, violent confrontation ever since the series came back from hiatus, and fans can’t wait to see how it turns out.

In Chapter 378, the members of the Phantom Troupe have split up and gone their own ways (as specified in the previous chapter) in order to kill Hisoka. Three of the Phantom Troupe members are having a discussion as to what to do when Hisoka eventually shows his face.

Feitan, Nobunaga, and Phinks want to find the weapons they have stashed on the ship and share their concerns. They say that they’ll be able to all attack together, since most of them have admitted that Hisoka is indeed stronger than they are individually.

But before the three of them find what they need, they find a murdered man lying on the ground. As the three want to figure out what happened, a mafioso from the Heil-Ly family appears in a space above their heads. It isn’t Hisoka, but Hisoka’s killer intent certainly still hangs in the air.

