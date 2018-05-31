‘Hunter x Hunter’ Creator Answers Why He Didn’t End The Story Already

Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1998, and fans have been wondering whether or not Togashi would actually finish the series since it’s often been victim to hiatuses.

But after Togashi confirmed that he wants to finish the series in a recent interview, he also reveals why he hasn’t finished the series yet.

Yoshihiro Togashi’s interview from Shonen Jump Issue 26 translated. Full interview will be conducted in the Shonen Jump Exhibit Vol. 3 Catalog in July. pic.twitter.com/7vomRdR8aX — Hunter❌Hunter (@OfficialHxH) May 25, 2018

Togashi expressed his fears about how his fans might have felt as he continued the series beyond what he felt was a natural end point, “you can say that at one point in the story — where Gon meets Ging — I have completed the story once. I believe that some readers must have thought ‘Wasn’t that supposed to be the endgame?’ and I did write it to seem that way. Still, I did not intend to cut off the flow of the story there, and I hope my readers could see that there was still room for continuation. As a reader of Jump myself, I also remember having thought ‘Shouldn’t this manga have just ended here?’ and feeling pissed when it went on and on.”

But even with these fears, Togashi is still hopeful and confident in how he’ll choose to continue the series, “I want to always be in touch with that feeling as a reader. But Hunter x Hunter as it is now has a lot in it that makes me want to keep on reading, even from my own perspective as a reader. And from my perspective as a writer, there are still many things in it left that I want to write, that I would enjoy writing. And so if anyone would be willing to enjoy this ride with me, that is all I can hope for.”

But now it’s not a matter of why he wants to continue the series, it’s unfortunately a matter of when. Togashi currently has the series on hiatus for health reasons, and it’s a common problem the manga run is facing. But as fans hang on, Togashi still has the drive to complete the story. This should be good news for fans considering how Yu Yu Hakusho ended on a lack of passion from Togashi.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.